Mets reportedly land outfielder Jesse Winker in trade with Nationals

Washington Nationals v New York Mets NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 10: Jesse Winker #6 of the Washington Nationals in action against the New York Mets at Citi Field on July 10, 2024 in New York City. The Mets defeated the Nationals 6-2. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) (Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports

Jesse Winker is on the move again.

The New York Mets struck a deal to trade for the Washington Nationals outfielder on Saturday night, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Winker will now head to his fifth team in the last four seasons just ahead of the trade deadline next week.

It's unclear what the Nationals will receive in return.

Winker signed a deal to join the Nationals this past offseason, and he’s been on pace for his best campaign since he made the All-Star team in 2021. Winkler has hit .253 and has 44 RBI and 11 home runs this summer in 100 games with Washington.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.

