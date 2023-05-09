Mets pitcher Max Scherzer scratched from Tuesday's start due to neck spasms

New York Mets v Detroit Tigers - Game Two DETROIT, MI - MAY 3: Pitcher Max Scherzer #21 of the New York Mets walks through the dugout after being removed from the game against the Detroit Tigers during the fourth inning of game two of a doubleheader at Comerica Park on May 3, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

New York Mets starter Max Scherzer continues to struggle in his second year with the team. Scherzer was scratched from his Tuesday start due to neck spasms, the team announced hours before its game against the Cincinnati Reds.

The Mets called up lefty David Peterson to start in Scherzer's place.

RHP Max Scherzer has been scratched from tonight’s game due to neck spasms.



LHP David Peterson has been recalled from Triple-A Syracuse and will start tonight’s game.



RHP Jimmy Yacabonis has been placed on the 15-Day IL, retroactive to May 8, with a left quad strain. — New York Mets (@Mets) May 9, 2023

It marks yet another disappointing development for Scherzer. After giving up 8 earned runs across his first two starts, Scherzer put up a scoreless performance against the San Diego Padres on April 10.

He was off to a strong start against his former team, the Los Angeles Dodgers, in his next start before he was ejected from the contest after three innings when umpires suspected Scherzer was using an illegal substance to get a better grip on the ball. Scherzer received a 10-game suspension for his actions.

Scherzer returned Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, but allowed 6 earned runs over just 3 1/3 innings.

He has a 5.56 ERA over 5 starts this season.

Max Scherzer trying to get back on track in 2023

It's been an uncharacteristic start to the season for Scherzer, who posted a 2.29 ERA over 145 1/3 innings last year. Scherzer, 38, put up exceptional numbers during his six-and-a-half-year run with the Washington Nationals from 2015 to 2021.

His numbers have been strong even after leaving Washington, though injuries limited his innings in both 2021 and 2022.

It's unclear how long Scherzer will be sidelined due to his neck issue.