Mets and Phillies to play series in London in 2024, per reports

New York Mets v Philadelphia Phillies PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 21: Mark Canha #19 of the New York Mets reacts as he crosses home plate after hitting a three-run home run as catcher J.T. Realmuto #10 of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on during the seventh inning of a game at Citizens Bank Park on August 21, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Mets defeated the Phillies 10-9. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

The New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies are taking their rivalry overseas.

The two NL East teams will play two games at London Stadium on June 8 and 9 in 2024, according to Sports Illustrated and The Athletic.

The games are part of MLB's expanding plans to stage international games, an effort that was supposed to start in 2020 with London games between the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals. Per The Athletic, the Phillies and Mets were supposed to play there too in 2021, until the COVID-19 pandemic derailed those plans and more.

Games were played in Tokyo, Mexico City and London in the previous year of 2019.

Now, the Cubs and Cardinals are set to play in London this season, while the San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres have already played two games in Mexico City.

The Colorado Rockies and Houston Astros are expected to play in Mexico City next season, per Sports Illustrated, while the Los Angeles Dodgers and Padres are tentatively planned to open the 2024 season in Seoul, South Korea, per ESPN.

The fun will continue in 2025 with MLB reportedly planning for games in Paris, Mexico City, Japan and possibly San Juan, Puerto Rico, then 2026 with Mexico City, London and possibly San Juan.