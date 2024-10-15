Mets even up NLCS with Dodgers, Rodón leads Yankees to ALCS series lead | Baseball Bar-B-Cast

By Jordan Shusterman,Jake Mintz, Yahoo Sports

After opening up the NLCS in blowout fashion, the Los Angeles Dodgers were put on the ropes early in Game 2 following a Mark Vientos grand slam that helped give the New York Mets a lead they would never relinquish. Now, with the series evened up at a game apiece, the focus shifts to Citi Field in Queens.

Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman recap all the action from Game 2 including why the Dodgers’ lack of pitching depth finally came back to bite them, the lack of production from the top of the lineup being a big problem and preview the Game 3 pitching matchup.

Also on this episode of the Baseball Bar-B-Cast, the guys take a look at Game 1 of the ALCS that saw Carlos Rodón have arguably his best start as a member of the New York Yankees, leading the Bronx Bombers to a 5-2 win over the Cleveland Guardians. They also discuss how impressive it is to see Giancarlo Stanton being locked in at the plate, why Jose Ramirez could be a problem in Game 2 and Taylor Swift being in attendance with Travis Kielce at Yankee Stadium.

(1:26) - NLCS Game 2 recap

(12:32) - Mark Vientos continues to rake

(17:49) - ALCS Game 1 recap

(30:24) - Rodón’s pitching performance

(34:42) - Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce attend Game 1

(42:20) - Clayton Kershaw’s plans for 2025

