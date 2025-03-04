Messi's missed game causes MLS stir, Ricardo Clark talks MLS transition & can Man City salvage their season?

By Yahoo Sports Staff,Alexis Guerreros,Christian Polanco, Yahoo Sports

Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros react to the Houston Dynamo’s public apology after Lionel Messi was absent from their game. Should MLS try to market the sport outside of Messi to fans? The boys also react to Wilfried Zaha’s debut for Charlotte FC.

Christian and Alexis then chat with 2010 World Cup USMNT midfielder Ricardo Clark about his transition from MLS star to MLS NEXT head coach.

Later, Christian and Alexis bring back Rápido Reactions and react to Manchester United's struggles & La Liga's tight title race.

(8:45) - Houston Dynamo apologize for Messi’s absence

(19:35) - Inter Miami def. Houston Dynamo 4-1

(24:40) - Wilfried Zaha with goal & assist in Charlotte FC debut

(33:00) - Vancouver Whitecaps II head coach Ricardo Clark joins

(55:40) - Rápido Reactions: Mateta's injury scare, Manchester United's woes, La Liga Title race & more

