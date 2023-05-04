Mavericks star Luka Dončić to pay for funerals of 8 children after mass shooting in Belgrade

Dallas Mavericks v Toronto Raptors TORONTO, ON - NOVEMBER 26: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks walks to the bench during second half of their NBA game against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on November 26, 2022 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

Luka Dončić is stepping up after a mass shooting that killed eight children and a security guard at a Serbian elementary school on Wednesday.

The Dallas Mavericks star has committed to pay for the victims' funeral services and grief counseling for classmates and staff at Vladislav Ribnikar primary school, according to ESPN's Adriand Wojnarowski.

While Dončić is a native of nearby Slovenia, he reportedly has deep family ties to Belgrade, the Serbian capital where the shooting took place. His father Sasha is a Serbian native and his grandmother, aunt, uncle and cousin all still live in the region.

Dončić's statement, via ESPN:

"I am heartbroken by the tragic school shooting in Serbia and the loss of lives, including those of innocent school children," Doncic said in a statement. "My thoughts are with the families and the entire community affected by this tragedy."

"Through my foundation, I am exploring both immediate and long-term ways to support the students, faculty, and families affected by the shooting at the Vladislav Ribnikar Elementary School. I am committed and I will continue to share updates and ways to support as details become available."

The 24-year-old Dončić has been active philanthropically in the local community since joining the Mavericks in 2018.

Dončić, who signed a five-year, $207 million contract extension last year, reportedly plans to be part of any long-term assistance needed from the shooting, and will welcome any other Balkan players who want to help. The list of Serbian NBA players includes names like Nikola Jokić of the Denver Nuggets, Bogdan Bogdanović of the Atlanta Hawks and Boban Marjanović of the Atlanta Hawks.