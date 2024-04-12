Masters: Zach Johnson's f-bomb, Bryson's burden, Jason Day's billboard sweater and more Friday observations

The Masters - Round Two AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 12: Bryson DeChambeau of the United States moves a sign while preparing to play his second shot on the 13th hole from the 14th fairway during the second round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Look, when the wind is actually gusting the sand out of the bunkers, you know something is up. And Friday at The Masters was one of the strangest days at Augusta National in recent memory, with f-bombs and spitting and bizarre outfits. Leading it all: golf's content god, Bryson DeChambeau.

Bryson's burden

DeChambeau spent most of the last couple years off golf's radar, but hoo boy has he come roaring back this week. On Friday alone, he acrobatically encouraged the grouping ahead to vacate the green:

And then he moved an entire sign out of the way on the 14th hole, drawing comparisons to a certain savior, and we're not talking Tiger Woods:

And he's leading the dang tournament. We've got two more days of this.

Zach Johnson's f-bomb

It's been a rough few months for Zach Johnson, the 2007 Masters champion. He lost the Ryder Cup he captained, he lost face in the Netflix "Full Swing" documentary on last season, and on Friday, he utterly lost his cool. After tapping in for a triple bogey on the 12th, Johnson threw an audible, sarcastic "f— off" at the gallery that mocked him with cheers. Language warning, at least until Augusta National takes down this video, and then use your imagination:

Jason Day's billboard outfit

Golf has thankfully progressed past the fashion sense of pleated pants that look like your great-grandmother's couch cushions, but every once in awhile, we have a backslide, like Jason Day's sweater on Friday:

Tyrrell Hatton's course commentary

You don't often look to Tyrrell Hatton for a restrained, clean perspective on the game, and this week has shown why. He may or may not have spat on the greens, but he clearly slings his ball in the drink here, and after his round had some choice comments about slow play ahead of him. Never quite know what you'll get with Hatton, but you probably won't be able to tell your mother about it.

Yesterday, Tyrrell Hatton spat his disgust on the 12th tee and today on the 16th green we’re treated to further evidence of his total lack of respect for the history and tradition of Augusta National and the Masters Tournament. pic.twitter.com/n8V8PB5Bje — TheGolfDivoTee™  (@TheGolfDivoTee) April 12, 2024

Tiger Woods' treatment

Yeah, we're just going to leave this one right here:

I don’t think anyone can comprehend the type of pain Tiger is in. Looks at him applying icy hot to his body while he already has a pain patch on his back. He’s wrapped up like a mummy and only 1 over. Dude is a warrior! pic.twitter.com/pB9HRKkXeq — 54 Live Podcast (@54LivePod) April 12, 2024

You don't see that kind of thing too often on the golf course. But then again, you won't see many days as bizarre as Friday at the Masters, either.

Get ready for the weekend, folks. It's going to be a wild one.