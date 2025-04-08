Masters 2025: When does it start, tee times, schedule, is Tiger Woods playing and everything else to know

Scottie Scheffler of the United States puts on the green jacket during the awarding ceremony for the 2024 Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, the United States on April 14, 2024. (Photo by Wu Xiaoling/Xinhua via Getty Images)

One of golf's most prestigious events is nearly here. The 2025 Masters kicks off Thursday and the field will compete to take home the coveted green jacket.

Defending champion Scottie Scheffler will look to win his third Masters in the past four years. He'll be challenged by Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa and Bryson DeChambeau, among others, for that honor.

With the event just around the corner, here's everything you need to know about the 2025 Masters, including its start time, schedule and whether Tiger Woods will take part in the tournament.

When does the Masters start?

The 2025 Masters begins Thursday, Apr. 10. While tee times have yet to be announced, the honorary starters will take the course at 7:30 a.m. ET. The honorary starters normally hit the first tee shots on course, signaling the start of the Masters.

The first round of the Masters will take place Thursday following the honorary starters' tee shots. The event will continue with its second round Friday and third round Saturday before wrapping up Sunday with its fourth and final round.

Masters 2025 schedule, TV channel and how to watch

All times listed below are ET.

Thursday, Apr. 10

Honorary Starters: 7:30 a.m.First Round 1 tee time: 7:40 a.m.Featured Groups: 9:15 a.m.-7:30 p.m.Round 1 telecast: 3:00 p.m.-7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday, Apr. 11

First Round 2 tee time: 7:40 a.m.Featured Groups: 9:15 a.m.-7:30 p.m.Round 2 telecast: 3:00 p.m.-7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, Apr. 12

First Round 3 tee time: TBAFeatured Groups: 10:15 a.m.-7:00 p.m.Round 3 Coverage: 12:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m. (Paramount+)Round 3 telecast: 2:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. (CBS)

Sunday, Apr. 13

First Round 4 tee time: TBAFeatured Groups: 10:15 a.m.-7:00 p.m.Round 4 Coverage: 12:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m. (Paramount+)Round 4 telecast: 2:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. (CBS)

Television coverage of the 2025 Masters will fall to ESPN and CBS. Various other parts of the event, such as the featured groups, featured holes and "Mornings at the Mornings" can be viewed on either Masters.com, the Masters app, Paramount+ or the Masters YouTube page. Featured hole coverage will begin around the same time featured group coverage begins each day.

Masters 2025 tee times, full player list

Tee times for the first and second round of the 2025 Masters were announced Tuesday.

Round 1 tee times:

7:40 a.m.: Davis Riley, Patton Kizzire

7:51 a.m.: Kevin Yu, Jhonattan Vegas, Nicolai Højgaard

8:02 a.m.: Mike Weir, Michael Kim, Cameron Young

8:13 a.m.: Zach Johnson, Joe Highsmith, Chris Kirk

8:24 a.m.: Danny Willett, Nico Echavarria, Davis Thompson

8:35 a.m.: Bernhard Langer, Will Zalatoris, Noah Kent

8:52 a.m.: Cameron Smith, J.T. Poston, Aaron Rai

9:03 a.m.: Fred Couples, Harris English, Taylor Pendrith

9:14 a.m.: Corey Conners, Brian Harman, Stephan Jaeger

9:25 a.m.: Patrick Reed, Max Greyserman, Byeong Hun An

9:36 a.m.: Robert MacIntyre, Billy Horschel, Nick Dunlap

9:47 a.m.: Collin Morikawa, Joaquin Niemann, Min Woo Lee

9:58 a.m.: Phil Mickelson, Jason Day, Keegan Bradley

10:15 a.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Jose Luis Ballester

10:26 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Tom Kim, Tyrrell Hatton

10:37 a.m.: Tony Finau, Maverick McNealy, Thomas Detry

10:48 a.m.: Cam Davis, Rafael Campos, Austin Eckroat

10:59 a.m.: Angel Cabrera, Laurie Canter, Adam Schenk

11:10 a.m.: Jose Maria Olazabal, Thriston Lawrence, Brian Campbell

11:21 a.m.: Bubba Watson, Matthieu Pavon, Evan Beck

11:38 a.m.: Tom Hoge, Matt McCarty, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

11:49 a.m.: Charl Schwartzel, Denny McCarthy, Hiroshi Tai

12:00 p.m.: Max Homa, Justin Rose, J.J. Spaun

12:11 p.m.: Dustin Johnson, Nick Taylor, Justin Hastings

12:22 p.m.: Sergio Garcia, Lucas Glover, Daniel Berger

12:33 p.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Rasmus Højgaard, Matt Fitzpatrick

12:50 p.m.: Brooks Koepka, Russell Henley, Sungjae Im

1:01 p.m.: Adam Scott, Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland

1:12 p.m.: Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Åberg, Akshay Bhatia

1:23 p.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Bryson DeChambeau, Shane Lowry

1:34 p.m.: Jon Rahm, Wyndham Clark, Tommy Fleetwood

1:45 p.m.: Sahith Theegala, Sepp Straka, Sam Burns

Round 2 tee times:

7:40 a.m.: Cam Davis, Rafael Campos, Austin Eckroat

7:51 a.m.: Angel Cabrera, Laurie Canter, Adam Schenk

8:02 a.m.: Jose Maria Olazabal, Thriston Lawrence, Brian Campbell

8:13 a.m.: Bubba Watson, Matthieu Pavon, Evan Beck

8:24 a.m.: Tom Hoge, Matt McCarty, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

8:35 a.m.: Charl Schwartzel, Denny McCarthy, Hiroshi Tai

8:52 a.m.: Max Homa, Justin Rose, J.J. Spaun

9:03 a.m.: Dustin Johnson, Nick Taylor, Justin Hastings

9:14 a.m.: Sergio Garcia, Lucas Glover, Daniel Berger

9:25 a.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Rasmus Højgaard, Matt Fitzpatrick

9:36 a.m.: Brooks Koepka, Russell Henley, Sungjae Im

9:47 a.m.: Adam Scott, Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland

9:58 a.m.: Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Åberg, Akshay Bhatia

10:15 a.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Bryson DeChambeau, Shane Lowry

10:26 a.m.: Jon Rahm, Wyndham Clark, Tommy Fleetwood

10:37 a.m.: Sahith Theegala, Sepp Straka, Sam Burns

10:48 a.m.: Davis Riley, Patton Kizzire

10:59 a.m.: Kevin Yu, Jhonattan Vegas, Nicolai Højgaard

11:10 a.m.: Mike Weir, Michael Kim, Cameron Young

11:21 a.m.: Zach Johnson, Joe Highsmith, Chris Kirk

11:38 a.m.: Danny Willett, Nico Echavarria, Davis Thompson

11:49 a.m.: Bernhard Langer, Will Zalatoris, Noah Kent

12:00 p.m.: Cameron Smith, J.T. Poston, Aaron Rai

12:11 p.m.: Fred Couples, Harris English, Taylor Pendrith

12:22 p.m.: Corey Conners, Brian Harman, Stephan Jaeger

12:33 p.m.: Patrick Reed, Max Greyserman, Byeong Hun An

12:50 p.m.: Robert MacIntyre, Billy Horschel, Nick Dunlap

1:01 p.m.: Collin Morikawa, Joaquin Niemann, Min Woo Lee

1:12 p.m.: Phil Mickelson, Jason Day, Keegan Bradley

1:23 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Jose Luis Ballester

1:34 p.m.: Jordan Spieth, Tom Kim, Tyrrell Hatton

1:45 p.m.: Tony Finau, Maverick McNealy, Thomas Detry

Is Tiger Woods playing in the 2025 Masters?

Tiger Woods is not taking part in the 95-man field at the 2025 Masters. Woods ruptured his Achilles in March and underwent surgery to repair the issue. He's expected to miss significant time due to the injury.

That didn't stop Woods from falsely giving fans hope that he might be able to play in the event. On Apr. 1, Woods tweeted he was feeling good enough to play in the 2025 Masters. Minutes later, he revealed it was a cruel April Fools joke.

P.S. April Fools my Achilles is still a mess :) https://t.co/H1Y1AOgn2v — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) April 1, 2025

Who are the 2025 Masters honorary starters?

The honorary starters tradition can be traced back to 1941. It typically involves former Masters champions returning to the course to open the event. The practice has changed throughout the years, as the honorary starters used to play multiple holes to kick off the Masters. Today, they only hit the first tee shot.

The honorary starters for the 2025 Masters are Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson. Nicklaus has played that role since 2010. He was joined by Player in 2012 and then by Watson in 2022.

Where is the 2025 Masters?

While other prestigious golf tournaments change venue every year, the Masters is always held at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.

The Masters has been held at Augusta since the event started in 1934. Par is 72 at the course. Since 1949, a green jacket is awarded to the winner of the Masters.

Masters 2025 odds, betting favorites

Scottie Scheffler is the favorite to win the 2025 Masters after taking home the green jacket last year. He's listed a +450 to win the event, per BetMGM.

Rory McIlroy (+650) sits second on that list, per BetMGM. He is followed by Collin Morikawa (14-1), DeChambeau (16-1), Jon Rahm (16-1), Ludvig Aberg (20-1), Xander Schauffele (22-1), Justin Thomas (22-1) and Brooks Koepka (30-1).

Masters 2025 weather update

Storms hit Augusta on Monday, closing the course early. But don't worry, golf fans, the rest of the forecast looks clear during the 2025 Masters. The weather will be partly cloudy Thursday through Saturday, with temperatures ranging from 76 to 44 degrees over the first three days of the event.

Things clear up even more Sunday, where it's supposed to be sunny with a high of 72 degrees.

Who are the amateurs at the 2025 Masters?

There are five amateurs playing in the Masters in 2025. They are Jose Luis Ballester, Evan Beck, Justin Hastings, Noah Kent and Hiroshi Tai.

Of that group, Kent will take the course first in Round 1. He's scheduled to tee off at 8:35 a.m. and is paired with Bernhard Langer and Will Zalatoris at the event.