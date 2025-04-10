Masters 2025: MLB Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. working as photographer at prestigious golf tournament

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 01: Former MLB player Ken Griffey Jr. looks on with a camera in the first inning during Game Five of the World Series between the Texas Rangers and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on November 01, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Fans go to the Masters expecting to see plenty of celebrities on the course. All the biggest names in golf are present, even if they aren't playing the entire event.

Those same fans probably don't expect to see one of the best baseball players of all time working the event, though.

MLB Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. is present at the 2025 Masters as a photographer. Griffey, who retired from baseball after the 2010 MLB season, took up photography following his playing career. He is working as a credentialed photographer at the event for the first time, per Golfweek.

Griffey took photos of the honorary starter ceremony Thursday, which featured Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson kicking off the 2025 Masters. Griffey even signed an autograph for a young fan at the event, according to Golfweek.

Photography is more than just a hobby for Griffey. He treats it like a job. Griffey has appeared at a credentialed photographer at a number of sporting events, including an NFL game, the MLB Home Run Derby and an Inter Miami contest. Outside the sports world, Griffey has also snapped pictures of wildlife. He's put together quite the impressive resume away from the baseball diamond.

On the field, Griffey's prowess was unmatched. Griffey hit an incredible 630 career home runs across 22 MLB seasons. Known as "The Kid," Griffey announced his presence early with the Seattle Mariners, finishing third in the Rookie of the Year voting in 1989. He got even better from there, making the next 11 All-Star teams. Griffey also won the MVP award in 1997. While that was the only time Griffey won the award, he finished in the top-5 of the voting in four other seasons.

Injuries disrupted his fantastic career after a trade to the Cincinnati Reds, though Griffey still managed a few more All-Star appearances when healthy. After a brief stint with the Chicago White Sox, Griffey finished out his final two seasons in Seattle, where he started his career.

After leaving the game following the 2010 season, Griffey was an easy choice for the Baseball Hall of Fame. He was inducted on the first ballot, nearly receiving 100 percent of the vote.

Griffey was the epitome of cool throughout his baseball career thanks to his excellence on the field, backward cap and sweet swing from the left side. While that coolness likely still extends to Griffey the photographer, Thursday probably marks the first time in his career where Griffey is the wrong person to go to if you need swing advice.