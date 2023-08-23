Mariners' 8-game win streak ends in bizarre fashion vs. White Sox

Seattle Mariners v Chicago White Sox CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 23: Tim Anderson #7 of the Chicago White Sox scores the game winning run on a throwing error by the Seattle Mariners during the tenth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field on August 23, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Seattle Mariners' eight-game win streak had to end sometime, but it didn't have to end like this.

During their game against the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday, the Mariners were on the verge of their most thrilling win of the streak after erasing a two-run deficit with a three-run rally in the top of the ninth inning.

Eugenio Suárez put them on top with a one-out single to score Cal Raleigh and J.P. Crawford.

They Mariners have stormed all the way back. Wow.



Eugenio Suárez puts them ahead, 4-3, with a two-run, 103.4 mph single up the middle here in the 9th inning. pic.twitter.com/EjnyMdB42Z — Daniel Kramer (@DKramer_) August 23, 2023

Unfortunately, they still had to play the bottom of the ninth inning, and the White Sox still had a little fight in them amid a miserable season that will be defined by a front office purge and a lost fistfight.

Chicago rookie Óscar Colás, who entered the game hitting .218/.257/.301 hit a leadoff double, then beat a throw to home on an Andrew Benintendi single two batters later to tie it 4-4. The inning ended with back-to-back strikeouts by Yasmani Grandal and Tim Anderson, sending the game to extras.

The Mariners loaded the bases with a Josh Rojas single and walk by Crawford, but failed to score. If that scoreless inning left the door open for the White Sox to walk it off, what happened next pushed them through.

Anderson began the bottom of the 10th at second base as the most recent out and appeared to get picked off on the second pitch of the inning. Raleigh got the throw to second, forcing Anderson to break late for third. However, rather than Suárez's glove, Crawford's throw from second hit Anderson's helmet, sending the ball careening into the outfield and giving the White Sox one of their weirdest wins of the season.

Sox walk it off on an error! 😎 pic.twitter.com/UZkYO1Zoo8 — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) August 23, 2023

"I shouldn't have thrown it. I tried to go for it all," Crawford said after the game per the Seattle Times' Ryan Divish, adding that he was "trying to make something out of nothing."

Despite the loss, the 71-56 Mariners are still in an enviable position compared to where they were a couple months ago. They currently hold a 16-5 record in the month of August and hold a half-game over the Toronto Blue Jays for the third AL wild-card spot. After sitting behind the first-place Texas Rangers by as many as 10.5 games in June, Seattle is only 1.5 games back in the AL West.