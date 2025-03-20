March Madness perfect bracket tracker: McNeese knocks out 85% of brackets with upset of Clemson

PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND - MARCH 20: Brandon Murray #23 and Christian Shumate #24 of the McNeese State Cowboys celebrate against the Clemson Tigers during the first half in the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Amica Mutual Pavillion on March 20, 2025 in Providence, Rhode Island. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Welp, if you picked No. 5 Clemson to beat No. 12 McNeese in Yahoo Sport's Men's Bracket Mayhem, take some solace in this: you're not alone.

More than 85% of the entries picked Clemson, and those 85% pretty much knew by halftime of Thursday's game that their brackets were about to bust. The Tigers managed just 13 first-half points, one off the tournament record for fewest points scored in a half. Clemson went on a run late in the second half to make things interesting, but ultimately couldn't overcome the putrid first half, losing 69-67.

Adding insult to injured brackets, 52% had Clemson advancing to the Sweet 16.

The bracket busting started earlier in the day when No. 9 Creighton beat No. 8 Louisville. More than 56% picked Louisville, though only 6.6% of those had the Cardinals moving beyond the Round of 32.

Duke is the overwhelming favorite among users, with 31% picking the Blue Devils to win it all, followed by Florida (21.5), Auburn (10.3) and Houston (8.9). The most popular non-No. 1 seed is No. 2 St. John's, with 4.7% picking the Johnnies.

