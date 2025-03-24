March Madness: Betting lines for Men's Sweet 16 games

Auburn guard Tahaad Pettiford (0) celebrates a win during the second half in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament against Creighton, Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

There weren't a multitude of upsets in the first round, but we saw several over the weekend in the Round of 32, including No. 10 Arkansas (+7) upsetting No. 2 St. John's and No. 6 Ole Miss (+5.5) dominating No. 3 Iowa State.

That leaves a lot of terrific matchups for Thursday and Friday, though, in what should be a very competitive Sweet 16.

Below you'll find the odds for every Sweet 16 game at BetMGM, sorted by time of the opening tip.

Thursday, March 27

7:09 p.m. (CBS): No. 6 BYU vs. No. 2 Alabama (-4.5)

7:39 p.m. (TBS): No. 4 Maryland vs. No. 1 Florida (-6.5)

9:39 p.m. (CBS): No. 4 Arizona vs. No. 1 Duke (-9.5)

10:09 p.m. (TBS): No. 10 Arkansas vs. No. 3 Texas Tech (-5.5)

Friday, March 28

7:09 p.m. (CBS): No. 6 Ole Miss vs. No. 2 Michigan State (-3.5)

7:39 p.m. (TBS): No. 3 Kentucky vs. No. 2 Tennessee (-4.5)

9:39 p.m. (CBS): No. 5 Michigan vs. No. 1 Auburn (-8.5)

10:09 p.m. (TBS): No. 4 Purdue vs. No. 1 Houston (-7.5)