March Madness: No. 4 Maryland stuns No. 12 seed Colorado State with buzzer-beater to fend off Cinderella bid

Maryland is still dancing.
The Terps stunned No. 12 Colorado State on a buzzer-beating floater from Derik Queen to secure a 72-71 thriller advance to the sweet 16.
Maryland is still dancing.
The Terps stunned No. 12 Colorado State on a buzzer-beating floater from Derik Queen to secure a 72-71 thriller advance to the sweet 16.
Enter for your chance to win tickets!
CHECK OUT THE PHOTOS!
Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!
Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!
Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!