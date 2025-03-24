March Madness: No. 4 Maryland stuns No. 12 seed Colorado State with buzzer-beater to fend off Cinderella bid

NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament - Second Round - Seattle SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MARCH 23: The Maryland Terrapins bench reacts during the second round of the 2025 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament held at Climate Pledge Arena on March 23, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images) (C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)
By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

Maryland is still dancing.

The Terps stunned No. 12 Colorado State on a buzzer-beating floater from Derik Queen to secure a 72-71 thriller advance to the sweet 16.

