March Madness: Dan Hurley heated after UConn's loss to Florida, tells Baylor, 'I hope they don't f*** you like they f***ed us'

Connecticut head coach Dan Hurley, left, reacts to a call by referees during the first half in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament against Florida, Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Dan Hurley put his emotions on display after UConn's loss to Florida Sunday — in more ways than one.

The UConn head coach held back tears in a postgame interview with CBS and on the podium. He also shared some choice, heated words with Baylor in the tunnel before Baylor took the court against Duke.

He wasn't mad at Baylor. The subject of his ire appeared to be the officials who oversaw Florida's 77-75 win over UConn, a thriller that was in the balance until the final minute and ended UConn's hopes for a three-peat.

Here's what Hurley had to say as he exited the tunnel following the loss as Baylor waited to take its place on the floor for pregame warmups. Warning, the language here is most certainly not safe for work.

“I hope they don’t f$&@ you like they F’ed us, Baylor. I really hope they don’t.” Danny Hurley to Baylor walking off the floor after a slug fest loss to top-seed Florida. Likely talking about officiating, if I had to guess #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/zKKsdfsjBt — Joey Ellis (@Jellis1016) March 23, 2025

"I hope they don't f*** you like they f***ed us," Hurley said. "I hope they don't do that to you, Baylor."

Hurley's had a colorful season

This isn't the first outburst from Hurley, who's held little back this season since coaching UConn to its second straight NCAA championship.

He taunted Creighton fans after a win in February, going as far as to dub one "baldy," apparently unconcerned about the status of his own hairline.

"Two rings. Two rings. Two rings. Two rings, baldy," Hurley proclaimed with a finger point.

"TWO RINGS BALDY!"



Dan Hurley is an absolute menace hahaha



And not for nothing, I get why people say clapping back at fans isn't the best look, but when 18,000 drunk fans are chanting "F--- Dan Hurley" for hours, I think a PG clap back is justified. pic.twitter.com/8E9ywSsmK6 — Rob Dauster (@RobDauster) February 12, 2025

In January, Hurley berated officials during a win over Butler and appeared to say this to one:

“Don’t turn your back on me,” Hurley screamed “I’m the best coach in the f***ing sport.”

Here was his response when asked about the outburst.

This was UConn Head Coach Dan Hurley's response when asked about saying “Don’t turn your back on me. I’m the best coach in the ***ing sport” to a referee. pic.twitter.com/Gm7u3DwEpY — The Next Round (@NextRoundLive) January 22, 2025

"Did I say that?" Hurley responded with a smirk. "Yeah. ... I'm gonna sound like an a**hole here.

"The TV likes me, camera. ... I just wish they'd put the camera on the other coach more."

Go back to December, and Hurley lambasted officials during and after UConn's loss to Memphis at the Maui Invitational. Hurley berated officials on the court, drawing a technical foul at a critical juncture in overtime.

UConn coach Dan Hurley goes ballistic on the refs after a controversial over-the-back call in OT. Hurley gets T'd up. Huskies go on to lose the game by 2. pic.twitter.com/aBVIjqYp7A — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 25, 2024

Hurley then blamed UConn's loss on "s****y calls" by the officials and went on a lengthy postgame rant.

Dan Hurley's thoughts on today's officiating:



"I had a lot of issues with what went on. That over-the-back call... there was a Memphis player that made a half-ass effort, Liam McNeeley high-pointed the rebound, and for that call to be made... was a complete joke. I may have lost… pic.twitter.com/w5AxFsZF5d — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) November 25, 2024

"I might have lost my balance by the absurdity of the call, or maybe I tripped," Hurley said. "But if I made that call at that point, I would've ignored the fact that I was on my back. If I made that call, I would've ignored that ... How you could call that while that game was going on the way that game was going on is just beyond me."

So Hurley isn't one to hold back. He didn't on Sunday as UConn's season came to an end. We'll now have to wait until next season to hear what Hurley has to say next.