Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho may have scored the best goal of the year

Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho scores his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Manchester United, at Goodison Park Stadium, in Liverpool, England, Sunday , Nov. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Super) (Jon Super/AP)

By Rhiannon Walker, Yahoo Sports

In the third minute of Manchester United's match against Everton, spectators at Goodison Park Stadium saw a masterpiece made in real time. And Alejandro Garnacho was the artist.

The Manchester United winger lurked near the right corner of the box. Garnacho saw Diogo Dalot setting up to send him a deep crosser and began to charge.

Everything slowed down. Garnacho seamlessly timed up his jump to connect with the ball and score on an acrobatic bicycle kick. Everton goalie Jordan Pickford hopelessly reached for the top corner to no avail.

The score gave United a 1-0 lead. Garnacho sent those watching the Premier League match on Sunday into a frenzy when he did Cristiano Ronaldo's famous "Siuuuu" celebration after the goal.

