Magic star forward Franz Wagner out indefinitely after suffering torn oblique muscle

Orlando Magic's Franz Wagner plays during an NBA basketball game, Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) (Matt Slocum/AP)
By Sean Leahy, Yahoo Sports

The Orlando Magic will be without Franz Wagner indefinitely after the forward suffered a torn right oblique, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

Wagner, 23, is averaging a career-high 24.4 points, 5.7 assists and 5.6 rebounds per game for the Magic this season through 25 games.

The Magic are already without Paolo Banchero, who is also out with a torn oblique. Banchero was also off to a hot start averaging 29 points per game through Orlando's first five games of the season.

This story will be updated

