Magic get 12th win in past 13 games, NBA Cup clash with Knicks up next

Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner dribbles against the Brooklyn Nets during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Struggles appeared to be ahead for the Orlando Magic after losing Paolo Banchero to an oblique injury expected to sideline him until around Christmas. Those concerns were seemingly confirmed when Orlando lost its next four games without their star.

However, the Magic have lived up to their name since then. Orlando has now won six games in a row and 12 of its past 13 after a 100–92 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday.

Franz Wagner scored 20 points (making 12-of-14 free throws) with nine rebounds, eight assists and two blocks to lead the Magic. Sunday's game was the 17th this season in which Wagner has scored 20 or more points. That's tied for the third-highest total in the NBA this season, according to StatMuse.

Wagner has been Orlando's leading scorer 11 times during this 13-game span, averaging 26.6 points per contest. For the season, Wagner is averaging a career-high 23.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.9 steals.

After losing four in a row following Banchero's injury, the Magic was 3–6. Orlando is now 15–7 and holds third place in the Eastern Conference standings, 2.5 games ahead of the New York Knicks. The team is also first in the Southeast Division, 3.5 games in front of the Miami Heat.

Moe going strong wit it @moritz_weasley and1

The schedule has been kind to the Magic during this 13-game stretch with opponents including the Nets, Washington Wizards, Charlotte Hornets, Philadelphia 76ers and Chicago Bulls. They're beating the teams they're supposed to defeat. Yet the competition hasn't all been easy. Orlando has also defeated the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns.

The Magic have also gone 3–0 during NBA Cup group play, tying them with the New York Knicks at the top of East Group A. The winner of that group will be determined on Tuesday with Orlando visiting Madison Square Garden.

Jalen Suggs goes 360 on the break!



Magic have won 11 of their last 12 📈



ORL-BKN | NBA League Pass

📲 https://t.co/KQpegTpWKs

With their biggest game of the season ahead, a letdown against the Nets on Sunday seemed like a valid concern. But head coach Jamaal Mosley reminded his players to stay locked in.

"Focus on the game tonight," Mosley told the Orlando Sentinel's Jason Beede. "There's no other way to put it."

The Nets are now out of the way and the Magic can direct their concentration toward what would be a statement win on Tuesday. A win over the Knicks (11–8) could be a springboard to a Dec. 19 matchup with the West-leading Oklahoma City Thunder (15–4).