Luka, LeBron leave OT with WIN, Brunson leaves LIMPING | Kevin O'Connor Show

Kevin O'Connor and Tom Haberstroh dive into the Los Angeles Lakers' thrilling overtime victory against the New York Knicks in this episode of The Kevin O'Connor Show. How concerned should Knicks fans be about Jalen Brunson's ankle injury, and does Thibs deserve any blame for the star guard's usage down the stretch? Plus, the OT heroics of Luka Doncic prove yet again why Nico Harrison made "the dumbest trade" in the history of sports.

Plus KOC and Tom rank the current Western Conference Play-In picture teams currently seeded from #6-through-#12. How awesome would it be to get a Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers series in Round 1 of the playoffs? Speaking of the Dubs, the guys break down Draymond Green's foot-in-mouth comments about Karl-Anthony Towns missing the Knicks-Warriors game. And their hilarious recap of the Charles Barkley vs Kendrick Perkins "media feud" that took place on social media Thursday night.

Later, 2025's #1 recruit and BYU commit AJ Dybantsa sits down with KOC to talk his greatest inspirations, why he plays basketball, his expectations for the NBA and much more.

(00:45) - KOC's West Play-In power rankings

(25:20) - Do NBA coaches need to experiment more?

(31:30) - Jalen Brunson suffers ankle injury

(36:00) - NBA media drama: Draymond & KAT, Charles Barkley & Kendrick Perkins

(42:25) - Best restaurants in Portland

(47:00) - AJ Dybantsa on life & basketball

