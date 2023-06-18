Lou Williams, 3-time Sixth Man of the Year, announces retirement after 17 seasons

Lou Williams FILE - Atlanta Hawks guard Lou Williams holds the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, March 30, 2022, in Oklahoma City. Williams announced his retirement from the NBA on Sunday, June 18, 2023 ending a career where he won the league’s Sixth Man award three times and scored more points off the bench than anyone in history. (AP Photo/Nate Billings, file)

Lou Williams is retiring from the NBA after 17 seasons, the 3-time Sixth Man of the Year announced with a YouTube video on Sunday.

https://t.co/YLp3SyIPUm 🤝🏾. Much love. And thank you — Lou Williams (@TeamLou23) June 18, 2023

