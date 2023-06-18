Lou Williams, 3-time Sixth Man of the Year, announces retirement after 17 seasons

Lou Williams FILE - Atlanta Hawks guard Lou Williams holds the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, March 30, 2022, in Oklahoma City. Williams announced his retirement from the NBA on Sunday, June 18, 2023 ending a career where he won the league’s Sixth Man award three times and scored more points off the bench than anyone in history. (AP Photo/Nate Billings, file)

By Callie Lawson-Freeman, Yahoo Sports

Lou Williams is retiring from the NBA after 17 seasons, the 3-time Sixth Man of the Year announced with a YouTube video on Sunday.

This story will be updated with more information shortly.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Circle K Performance Theatre!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!