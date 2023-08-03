Los Angeles DA declines to pursue felony weapons charge against boxing star Devin Haney

BOXING: MAY 20 TopRank on ESPN - Haney v Loma LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 20: Devin Haney walks in the arena for the 12-round main-event Undisputed Lightweight Title bout at TopRank on ESPN - Haney v Loma at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. (Photo by Alejandro Salazar/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

A Los Angeles district attorney declined to file a weapons charge against lightweight boxing champion Devin Haney on Thursday after his arrest last month, according to ESPN's Mike Coppinger.

Haney’s father said the case was dropped “due to insufficient evidence.”

Haney was arrested in July after a routine traffic stop in Los Angeles when the vehicle Haney was in allegedly made an "unsafe" lane change. During the traffic stop, police reportedly found a semi-automatic handgun under the driver's seat. After nobody in the vehicle claimed ownership of the gun, Haney, who was not driving, was arrested for felony possession of a concealed weapon in a vehicle.

Haney was released on bail the following morning. He appeared in court on Thursday.

Haney beat Vasiliy Lomachenko in May to retain his undisputed championship at 135 points in what was the biggest win of his career. He holds a perfect 30-0 record with 15 knockouts.

The WBC cleared Haney to move up and take on Regis Prograis for the WBC super lightweight title next in October. Haney will lose his 135-pound belt in the process, though he was named champion in recess. He will have the option to take on whoever wins his belt should he choose to return to that weight class. Prograis holds a 29-1 record with 24 knockouts. He last beat Danielito Zorrilla in June.