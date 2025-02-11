Longtime pitcher Clayton Kershaw nearing deal to returning to Dodgers, shows up to spring training

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 24: Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) looks on during the MLB game between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Los Angeles Dodgers on August 24, 2024 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Clayton Kershaw isn’t going anywhere.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are apparently close to signing a new deal with the longtime pitcher, who was spotted at the team's spring training facility on Tuesday morning. That shouldn't come as much of a surprise, considering that Kershaw has said that he wants to be a "Dodger for life," but he hit free agency this offseason after declining the 2025 option on his previous deal.

Specifics of Kershaw's new deal with the team, or when it will actually be agreed to, are not yet known. But considering he showed up to spring training without a finalized deal, it should be in the very near future.

Kershaw missed the entire postseason last fall, and the Dodgers' World Series run, due to a foot and knee injury that he ended up getting surgery on in November. He had the meniscus in his left knee fixed, and then he had an operation in his foot to address a bone spur, arthritis and a ruptured plantar plate. The 36-year-old said at the time that he plans to return to the mound next season.

Kershaw, who made his MLB debut in 2008, has spent his entire career with the Dodgers. He last pitched on Aug. 30 and made just seven starts for the team last season, however, which marked the fewest in a season that he’s had in his 12-year career. The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner went 2-2 last season with a 4.50 ERA.

The Kershaw deal marks the latest that the team has made in what has been an incredibly expensive offseason — where they landed Roki Sasaki, Blake Snell, Teoscar Hernández, Hyeseong Kim and others. They are expected to have a payroll of more than $375 million next season, which is by far the most in the league, will lead them to a massive luxury tax penalty and has rubbed at least one other owner the wrong way. Kershaw will rejoin a rotation that is expected to have star Shohei Ohtani back on the mound for the first time since he landed with the Dodgers, too.

Clearly, the franchise is going all-in on a return trip to the World Series. Kershaw's signing is somehow just a small part in that quest.