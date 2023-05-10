Long-time Tiger Woods caddie Joe LaCava reportedly pairing with No. 1 LPGA golfer Nelly Korda

Tiger Woods talks with caddie Joe LaCava on the fourth tee during the second round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament at Riviera Country Club, Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Kang)

With Tiger Woods on the shelf, caddie Joe LaCava is picking up some extra gigs. LaCava, Woods' long-time caddie, will reportedly pair with No. 1 LPGA golfer Nelly Korda at the Cognizant Founders Cup, according to Kyle Porter of CBSSports.

LaCava will reportedly serve as Korda's caddie for the week. The Cognizant Founders Cup, which is played at the Upper Montclair Country Club in New Jersey, will take place between May 11 and May 14. Korda is the favorite to win the event.

The pairing between Korda and LaCava will be temporary for a numbers of reasons. Following the Cognizant Founders Cup, LaCava will once again serve as a caddie for No. 4 men's golfer Patrick Cantlay at the PGA Championship at Oak Hill, which begins May 15. LaCava caddied for Cantlay at the Wells Fargo Championship, which ran from May 1 to May 7. In addition to that, Korda's usual caddie, Jason McDede, is taking some time off due to the birth of a child. McDede will presumably continue to be Korda's full-time caddie once back from leave.

Tiger Woods told Joe LaCava could still work together

LaCava and Woods have worked together since 2011. LaCava caddied for Woods at the Masters in April. Woods had to pull out of the event due to a foot injury.

Following the 2023 Masters, Woods underwent foot surgery and is out indefinitely. That opened the door for LaCava to pick up some extra gigs. LaCava spoke to Woods prior to working with Cantlay and Korda. Woods was reportedly on board with LaCava looking for other opportunities.

LaCava has a lengthy history as a caddie. He worked with both Fred Couples and Dustin Johnson before paring up with Woods in 2011.

If and when Woods is ready to return to the course, LaCava will likely be there. Until then, LaCava will keep looking for other opportunities.