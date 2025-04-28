Liverpool make history, Lisa Carlin chats NWSL's new 2nd division & Wrexham earn promotion AGAIN!

By Yahoo Sports Staff,Alexis Guerreros,Christian Polanco, Yahoo Sports

Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros react to Liverpool clinching their 20th English league title, tied for the most of all-time. How did Arne Slot get it all so right in his first season at the helm?

Christian and Alexis chat with CBS Sports’ Lisa Carlin about NWSL adding a 2nd division and why it might not be a good idea. They also react to Eni Aluko’s recent comments about Ian Wright and recap an entertaining Women’s Champions League semi-finals.

Later, Christian and Alexis break down Wrexham’s third promotion in a row. The boys then argue whether it could be hard for the club to earn the ultimate promotion to the Premier League.

(6:00) - Liverpool clinch 20th league title

(16:00) - Barcelona win Copa Del Rey

(30:30) - Lisa Carlin joins the show

(38:00) - NWSL to introduce 2nd division in 2026

(44:45) - Eni Aluko receiving backlash for Ian Wright comments

(54:30) - Women’s Champions League recap

(1:11:00) - Wrexham earn 3rd promotion in a row

