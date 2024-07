Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (Evan Vucci/AP)

Former President Donald Trump was rushed offstage from a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday by Secret Service agents after loud noises were heard.

Trump, who raised his fist to acknowledge his supporters, appeared to be bleeding as he was led to his motorcade and left the venue.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.