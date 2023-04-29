Lions trade D'Andre Swift to Eagles after using first-round pick on running back

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) rushes in the second half against Philadelphia Eagles during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

After picking running back Jahmyr Gibbs in the first round of the NFL draft on Thursday night, the Detroit Lions have decided to trade D’Andre Swift.

The Lions have shipped Swift to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a pair of draft picks. According to multiple reports, it’s a 2025 fourth-rounder headed to Detroit in the deal. Additionally, the two sides swapped seventh-rounders in this year’s draft.

The Eagles had a need at running back after losing Miles Sanders in free agency. The Eagles previously signed Rashaad Penny to a one-year deal and will now bring in Swift, who was the Lions’ primary back over the past three seasons.

Swift, who happens to be a Philadelphia native, has rushed for 1,680 yards and 18 touchdowns combined over the past three seasons. He also has 156 catches for 1,198 yards and seven touchdowns in his pro career.

On top of the hometown connection, Swift is a product of the University of Georgia. The Eagles used their two-first round picks on Georgia players — Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith. Early in the fourth round, the Eagles picked another UGA prospect, this time cornerback Kelee Ringo. On top of that, the Eagles picked Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean from Georgia.

Swift, a 2020 second-rounder, has one year remaining on his rookie contract at $1.77 million.

On the Lions side, they used the No. 12 selection to add Gibbs, a versatile running back out of Alabama. The Lions also signed ex-Bears RB David Montgomery in free agency. With Gibbs and Montgomery added to the roster, the Lions were exploring options to move Swift. That came to fruition on Saturday on Day 3 of the NFL draft.