Lions reportedly sign QB Jared Goff to 4-year, $212 million extension

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff warms up before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo) (Alex Gallardo/AP)

By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports

The Detroit Lions have had a busy offseason, and that continued on Monday with the reported extension of quarterback Jared Goff.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Lions are signing Goff to a four-year, $212 million extension.

This story will be updated.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!