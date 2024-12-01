Lions reportedly signing former All-Pro safety Jamal Adams

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

The Detroit Lions are signing former All-Pro safety Jamal Adams, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

Adams will sign with Detroit's practice squad with plans that he'll eventually be promoted to the active roster, per the report. News of the deal arrives with the Lions in line for the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs. Detroit is 11-1 following a Thanksgiving win over the Chicago Bears.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!