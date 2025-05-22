Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson 'fully cleared' for activities following gruesome leg injury in 2024

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 18: Aidan Hutchinson #97 of the Detroit Lions looks on prior to the NFC Divisional Playoff against the Washington Commanders at Ford Field on January 18, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Detroit Lions star pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson appears to have marked a major turning point in his recovery from a gruesome leg injury that ended his 2024 campaign prematurely. He suffered a broken tibia and fibula in Week 6, requiring emergency surgery and a stint on IR to close out the season.

Hutchinson addressed his progress in the rehab process with reporters late in May.

"What's the next hurdle for you in terms of getting back to doing everything?" one reporter asked.

"I'm fully cleared," Hutchinson replied.

Hutchinson led the NFL with 7.5 sacks at the time of his injury, well on his way to a viable campaign to win 2024-25 Defensive Player of the Year — an honor that instead went to Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II. Through five games, Hutchinson had amassed 7 tackles for loss, 1 forced fumble and 19 combined tackles.