Lions CB Cameron Sutton wanted for domestic battery in Florida

Detroit Lions v Kansas City Chiefs KANSAS CITY, MO - SEPTEMBER 7: Cameron Sutton #1 of the Detroit Lions stands on the field during the playing of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” prior to an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 7, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images) (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

A warrant has been issued in Florida for Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton, who is wanted by police on a domestic battery charge.

The incident in question happened on March 7 in the Tampa suburb of Lutz, Florida. Hillsborough County Sheriff's Department spokesperson Phil Martello told the Detroit Free Press that officers responded to a 5 a.m. call for "domestic violence in progress."

Sutton and a female who wasn't identified were allegedly involved this incident, but Martello released no further details about what allegedly happened beyond saying that the victim sustained injuries that, according to the Detroit Free Press, "indicated an incident took place."

The department issued a warrant on March 7 "because of all the evidence that we found," Martello said, but were unable to execute it when they couldn't locate Sutton.

"Couldn't find him here in Tampa, pretty sure he fled," Martello told the Detroit Free Press. "We got a couple hits on his license plate (on) license plate readers, but haven't been able to track him down here, so that's where we're at right now.

"They've attempted to make contact with him, can't get him on the phone, so they've released — our detectives have exhausted everything to try and get ahold of him and that's why we end up putting the stuff on social media."

With authorities still unable to locate Sutton, the sheriff's department took to social media, posting a picture of Sutton as well as other details on X (formerly known as Twitter) as part of "Warrant Wednesday."

𝐃𝐨 𝐘𝐨𝐮 𝐊𝐧𝐨𝐰 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐧?

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office needs your assistance in locating a wanted subject: Cameron Sutton, 29.



He is wanted for Aggravated Battery - Domestic Violence. He may be driving a Jeep Grand Wagoneer with a plate number of… pic.twitter.com/uwn7H0sSXo — HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) March 20, 2024

The department updated the charge a few hours after that post, noting that Sutton was wanted on a charge of Domestic Battery by Strangulation.

The Lions released a statement regarding Sutton's legal situation three hours after the police department published that post, noting that they had been unaware of the charges against Sutton until Wednesday morning.

Statement from the Detroit Lions on the warrant out for CB Cam Sutton’s arrest:



“We became aware of the ongoing legal situation involving Cam Sutton this morning. We will continue to monitor the situation and will not have further comment at this time.” — Colton Pouncy (@colton_pouncy) March 20, 2024

Sutton, 29, was a third-round draft pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2017. He played there for the first six years of his career before signing a three-year deal with the Lions after the 2022 season. In 2023 started all 17 games, making 65 tackles and snagging one interception.