LeBron's Olympics hangover, NBA Cup knockout round & WNBA expansion draft | Good Word with Goodwill

On this episode of the Good Word with Goodwill, Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill is first joined by Yahoo Sports fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus to discuss last night's NBA Cup games.

The guys talk about the Mavericks' impressive comeback win over the Grizzlies, the Oklahoma City Thunder looking like the best team in the NBA and the Golden State Warriors, who probably need to trade for another scorer to put next to Steph Curry.

Later, the guys try to figure out why LeBron James has had maybe his worst stretch of games over the last couple of weeks. They wonder if the veterans who got sent to Paris for the Olympics will be able to recover before the end of the season.

Isis "Ice" Young then joins the show to talk about the New York Knicks soundly beating the Orlando Magic last night, and Reggie Miller using a particular phrase that set Ice off during the game.

Ice is also excited about Trae Young's improved passing this season and wondering if it's a sign of maturity or a side effect of his cold shooting to start the season.

Finally, after talking about the Connecticut Sun hiring a new head coach, Vince and Ice dig into the Golden State Valkyries expansion draft on Friday and how it will reshape the entire WNBA.

(00:00) - NBA Cup group stage concludes

(14:40) - What's wrong with LeBron James?

(29:00) - How did the Knicks blow out the Magic?

(32:25) - Trae Young's passing improves / shooting declines

(38:20) - Connecticut Sun name Rachid Meziane as the new head coach

(43:10) - How will the Valkyries expansion draft change the WNBA?

