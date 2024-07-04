LaVar Arrington II, son of legendary Penn State linebacker, commits to Nittany Lions

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 30 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl - Ole Miss vs Penn State ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 30: A general view of the Penn State Nittany Lions logo during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Mississippi Rebels on December 30, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

LaVar Arrington had an All-American and Hall of Fame career at Penn State from 1997-99. His son may or may not achieve the same accomplishments at Happy Valley, but Nittany Lions fans are surely excited to see another LaVar Arrington suit up in navy blue and white.

Penn State received a commitment from LaVar Arrington II on Thursday. A three-star recruit, Rivals ranks him as the No. 41 player in California and No. 31 among weakside defensive ends.

Listed at 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds, Arrington had 65 tackles and 12 sacks as a junior at Charter Oak High School in Covina, California. He had offers from 15 schools, including Michigan, Oregon, Washington, Tennessee and Colorado.

Arrington II's commitment makes him the 21st player in James Franklin's 2025 recruiting class, which includes Mater Dei cornerback Daryus Dixson, a four-star recruit from Santa Ana, California ranked No. 53 overall by Rivals. Penn State's 2025 class is currently ranked No. 6.

During his time at Penn State, the senior LaVar Arrington twice earned All-American honors, in addition to the Jack Lambert Trophy and Dick Butkus Award, both of which go to the nation's top linebacker, and the Chuck Bednarik award, given to college football's top defensive player. He finished ninth in balloting for the 1999 Heisman Trophy.

Arrington left Penn State after his junior season and was drafted No. 2 overall in the 2000 NFL Draft by Washington, for whom he played six seasons. He played for the New York Giants in 2006, his final NFL season before retiring due to injuries suffered in a motorcycle accident.

In 2002, Arrington was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame.

"This is an exciting time for me and my family," Arrington II posted on Instagram. "We Are excited for me to be continuing my education and career where my father attended school. Thank you to all of the coaches, staff, players and community for all of the support, it played a major role in my decision. We Are!!!"