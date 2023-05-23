Lakers GM Rob Pelinka on LeBron James' potential retirement: 'Our hope would be that his career continues'

NBA: JUN 06 Los Angeles Lakers Darvin Ham Press Conference EL SEGUNDO, CA - JUNE 06: Vice President of Operations of the Los Angeles Lakers Rob Pelinka and Lakers coach Darvin Ham during the Darvin Hams introductory press conference on June 06, 2022, at the UCLA Health Training Center in El Segundo, CA. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Lakers are done for the season. Now, the team begins an offseason that's set to be filled with questions about LeBron James' future in the league. General manager Rob Pelinka and head coach Darvin Ham addressed some of those questions in the team's exit interviews Tuesday.

"Personally, going forward with the game of basketball, I've got a lot to think about," James said after the Western Conference Finals Game 4 loss to the Denver Nuggets Monday. On Tuesday, Pelinka and Ham agreed the 38-year-old deserves as much time as he needs.

"LeBron has given as much to the game of basketball as anyone who's ever played. When you do that, you earn the right to decide if you want to give more," Pelinka said. "Obviously, our hope would be that his career continues."

He opened his comments by characterizing the team's recently concluded season one of "advancement and growth." The team was able to recover from sitting at 13th place in the Western Conference in February and make a deep playoff run, getting swept in the round before the NBA Finals. Pelinka credited Ham and the rest of the Lakers coaching staff for guiding a team that "competed to the bitter end."

Ham joked that the season and its final games were so difficult, he also considered retirement. "In all seriousness, LeBron has earned the right to do whatever he wants to do, make whatever choice," Ham said. Mentioning that he's not one to speculate about what that choice will be, he thanked James for "being a consistent resource for me this year as a first-time head coach."

Ham joined the Lakers as an assistant coach in 2011. He worked the same role with the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks before he was tapped for the head coach job in Los Angeles last June. His full message to James is captured in the video below:

Looking to the youth

While James is unsure about his future in the league, Pelinka is sure about the futures of a few players."I’d say this resoundingly clear, our intentions are to keep our core of young guys together," he said.

His statement echoes a Monday report from NBA insider Marc Stein, who reported the Lakers are expected to retain Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura, even if it means matching an offer from a rival team.

Both of them are restricted free agents this summer, but demonstrated their value in the postseason. Reeves notched three straight 20-points games against the Nuggets, averaging 16.9 points, 4.6 assists and 4.4 rebounds in 16 games in the 2023 playoffs. Hachimura averaged 12.2 points, 3.6 rebounds in the postseason, shooting 55.7% from the field.

Dennis Schröder and D'Angelo Russel also addressed reporters on Tuesday. Russel, a free agent, said he viewed his season as a success. Acknowledging the business aspect of the sport, he expressed a desire to stay in Los Angeles. "Would love to be here and contribute," he said.

Pelinka said continuity is something that set the Nuggets apart. "That’s a high priority for us. We feel like we have a special group of players," he said.

If the focus is not to disrupt the team, it's possible the Lakers won't make as many offseason moves as expected.