Kyrie Irving is reportedly trying to recruit LeBron James to the Dallas Mavericks

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 28: Kyrie Irving #2 of the Dallas Mavericks greets LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers as he attends a basketball game between Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies Round 1 Game 6 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs against Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on April 28, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)