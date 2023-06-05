Kyrie Irving is reportedly trying to recruit LeBron James to the Dallas Mavericks

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 28: Kyrie Irving #2 of the Dallas Mavericks greets LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers as he attends a basketball game between Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies Round 1 Game 6 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs against Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on April 28, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

By Ben Rohrbach, Yahoo Sports

Soon-to-be free agent Kyrie Irving is attempting to recruit Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James to the Dallas Mavericks, according to multiple reports. Check back soon for more details.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Circle K Performance Theatre!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!