Kyler Murray removed from injury report as return to Cardinals gets closer

Cincinnati Bengals v Arizona Cardinals GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 08: Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals looks on from the sidelines against the Cincinnati Bengals at State Farm Stadium on October 08, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images) (Norm Hall/Getty Images)

All that's left for Kyler Murray's return to the Arizona Cardinals' lineup is the team deciding it's the right time.

Murray, officially, isn't injured anymore. He was removed from the injury report on Thursday. That's a great sign in Murray's return from a torn ACL suffered late last season.

Murray not being on the injury report doesn't necessarily mean he'll start on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, but it's another positive step toward his return.

The Cardinals have been smart about not rushing Murray back. The Cardinals didn't have Super Bowl. aspirations this season, and there was no need to risk the health of their $230 million quarterback. He was removed from the PUP list and returned to practice on Oct. 18. That opened a 21-day window for Murray to be activated to the roster. Him being removed from the injury report is a great indication that he's feeling good.

Gannon was secretive about his quarterback decision in Week 1 and that probably is how he'll treat news on Murray's return to the lineup. He didn't say much about Murray's status on Wednesday.

"Just keep going about our business and our process, get him out there today and see where it goes," Gannon told the media on Wednesday.

If Murray isn't back this week, it's understandable. The Cardinals have been cautious and will want to make sure he's fully ready to go before taking the step of putting him back in the lineup. They've taken it one step at a time, and for the past couple weeks all the steps have been positive.