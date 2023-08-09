Kyle Tucker stuns Orioles with go-ahead 9th-inning grand slam for dramatic Astros win

If this is a playoff preview, we're in for a treat.

The AL East-leading Baltimore Orioles hosted the reigning World Series champion Houston Astros Tuesday in a matchup of two of baseball's best teams. The Orioles went into the ninth inning holding a 6-3 lead. But Kyle Tucker was there to spoil it.

The Astros loaded the bases against closer Félix Bautista, and Tucker took the batter's box as the go-ahead run. He took two strikes to dig an 0-2 hole. Bautista then threw two balls to even the count at 2-2. From there Tucker fouled off four straight Bautista pitches. Bautista's ninth pitch of the at-bat ended up end the stands. Tucker launched the 100-mph fastball into the right-centerfield bleachers to give the Astros a 7-6 lead.

See it and believe it. pic.twitter.com/hI3e4UFVWc — Houston Astros (@astros) August 9, 2023

Closer Ryan Pressly sealed the deal with a 1-2-3 bottom half of the inning to secure a 7-6 win and send the home team fans home disappointed.