Kody Clemens hits homer in Fenway Park debut in front of father and Red Sox legend Roger Clemens

May 3, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Minnesota Twins second baseman Kody Clemens (18) rounds the bases after hitting a two run home run during the sixth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Twins infielder Kody Clemens had a memorable debut at Fenway Park as Minnesota battled the Boston Red Sox on Saturday.

In his first game in the venue, Clemens hit a go-ahead two-run homer in front of his father, Red Sox legend Roger Clemens, and other family members.

Clemens hit the home run at the top of the sixth inning with the game tied 1-1 and opened the floodgates for the Twins to take a lead. The Clemens family celebrations in the suite were well-captured in the broadcast.

The 28-year-old started his MLB career with the Detroit Tigers in 2022 before joining the Philadelphia Phillies the following season. After three years in the City of Brotherly Love, the Twins acquired him in a trade on April 26.

While in Detroit, Clemens joined the Lions on a trip to Fenway but did not play. Before Saturday's game, he raved about how exciting it was to play in his father's old stomping grounds.

“I always wanted to play here,' Clemens said. "I love the atmosphere and how the fans feel like they’re right on top of you. They’re engaged in the game. It’s exciting.”

“I was just born when my dad was here last,” Clemens added. “Don’t remember it when I was young. Just seeing the videos of him when he was here with Boston. Now, being here is full circle. It’s crazy.”

Roger played in Boston from 1984-1996 and won 192 games in his Red Sox career with a 3.06 ERA and 2,590 strikeouts. He also made history with a 20-strikeout game on the mound and helped spark a run to the World Series in 1986.

The Twins look to snap a four-game losing streak after dropping three in a row to the Guardians and their first game against the Red Sox on Friday.