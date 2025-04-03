Knicks star Jalen Brunson reportedly expected to practice Friday for first time since ankle injury

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 02: Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks dribbles the ball against the Miami Heat during the first quarter of the game at Kaseya Center on March 02, 2025 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

The New York Knicks are inching closer to getting one of their biggest stars back in time for the stretch run. Jalen Brunson is reportedly expected to return to practice Friday and could be listed as questionable to play in Saturday's game against the Atlanta Hawks, according to NBA insider Chris Haynes.

Brunson missed the last 14 games due to an ankle injury he sustained in a March 6 game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Sources: New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson (ankle) to practice for first time on Friday and is expected to be ruled questionable Saturday vs. Atlanta Hawks. #haynesbriefs https://t.co/jkTm5lE1Ay pic.twitter.com/hJ1sbJtOVZ — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) April 3, 2025

Brunson averaged 26.3 points and 7.4 assists through 61 games before going down with the injury.

This story will be updated.