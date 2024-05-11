Knicks' OG Anunoby out, Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton questionable for Game 4

New York Knicks' OG Anunoby (8) during the first half of Game 2 in an NBA basketball second-round playoff series against the Indiana Pacers, Wednesday, May 8, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) (Frank Franklin II/AP)

The New York Knicks will once again be without OG Anunoby (hamstring) for Game 4 of their second-round series with the Indiana Pacers.

Indiana, meanwhile, may not have forward Tyrese Haliburton (questionable) on Sunday afternoon for a pivotal Game 5 with New York holding a 2-1 series lead.

Anunoby suffered a left hamstring strain in the second half of the Knicks' 130-121 Game 2 win at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday. He was driving to the rim for a layup when he awkwardly pulled up at the backboard and started hopping under the basket. The game continued as he struggled near the baseline, and then he quickly limped off the court and directly to the locker room the next time the game was stopped.

He didn't return, and finished the night with 28 points while shooting 10-of-19 from the field. Anunoby was later ruled out for Game 3.

Jalen Brunson, meanwhile, was not listed on the team's Saturday injury report after entering Game 3 questionable. Brunson left Game 2 in the first quarter and missed all of the second period with a right foot injury. He returned in the second half, however, and ended up dropping 29 points to push the Knicks to a nine-point win.

For the Pacers, Haliburton is dealing with lower back spasms, a sacral contusion and a right ankle sprain. He limped slowly down the steps to the podium using both railings to help him after his post Game 2 press conference.

"He got banged up tonight," said Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle . "The hope is he's going to be okay for Sunday. I think it's going to be hard to keep him out of the game."

Haliburton sounded confident he'll be ready for Game 4, despite his numerous ailments.

"I'm hurting, but I mean they got guys hurting too," Haliburton said after dropping 35 points in Game 3. "So, we got to understand everybody's hurting right now. Thank God we got a day in between, and I'm young and I'll heal up and be ready to go on Sunday."

Game 4 is Sunday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.