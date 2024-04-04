Knicks lose Randle until next year, Hornets' coaching search & Jrue Holiday's stellar season | No Cap Room

Subscribe to Ball Don't Lie

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

Jake Fischer and Dan Devine talk about Steve Clifford stepping down as head coach of the Hornets, Chauncey Bills and Vince Carter making the Hall of Fame, Julius Randle’s season-ending surgery and a lot more.

On this episode of No Cap Room, Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Jake Fischer and Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Dan Devine get together to talk about everything that's going on in the NBA.

They start with the news of Steve Clifford, who announced yesterday that he would be stepping down as the head coach of the Charlotte Hornets and taking a role in the front office. Jake explains why this move happened now while both guys talk about what a great coach Clifford has been.

It was also leaked yesterday that Chauncey Billups and Vince Carter are among those that will be entering into the Basketball Hall of Fame this year. After discussing why the Hall of Fame even exists, the guys make the case for why Billups and Carter deserve to be in there.

The Orlando Magic knocked the New Orleans Pelicans out of the playoffs and into the play-in yesterday, leading to a discussion about how good the Magic are now and how much damage that could deliver in the playoffs.

During the podcast, news broke that New York Knicks forward Julius Randle would undergo shoulder surgery and would be re-evaluated in 5 months. This is obviously a big hit to the Knicks’ playoff chances, and a bummer for Randle, who has been fighting against narratives his entire NBA career.

Finally, Jake tells a story about watching the end of LSU-Iowa with the Boston Celtics before both he and Dan discuss Jrue Holiday, who has made big sacrifices to his offensive game and taken on a larger defensive role in an effort to win yet another NBA title.

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts