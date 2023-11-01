Kirk Cousins has successful surgery on Achilles, asks for 'continued prayers'

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warms up before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke) (Matt Ludtke/AP)

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins' torn right Achilles was repaired in a successful surgery Wednesday morning, the team announced. The operation was led by Dr. Chris Coetzee at Twin Cities Orthopedics in Eagan, Minnesota.

The team's statement came an hour after Cousins released his own health update.

"Surgery was a success! Grateful for your prayers," the 35-year-old wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "Dr. Coetzee's abilities, and our medical team. Would appreciate continued prayers! One day at a time…"

Cousins is seen in a cast, as torn Achilles repairs typically require three to four weeks of immobilization, medical experts say. Patients are normally unable to resume activities like running and jumping for six to nine months. Of course, this timeline can be different for high-level athletes, who have access to advanced rehab options and treatments.

The NFL veteran's teammates responded to his social media post with an outpouring of support. "Love you my guy," star Wide receiver Justin Jefferson wrote with a heart emoji.

Long snapper Andrew DePaola looked to the future as he shared Cousin's post. "The comeback is about to be legendary," he said.

In light of Cousin's compelling showing through the midpoint of this season, the stage is certainly set for an inspirational return to the field. He went down during the team's 24-10 winover the Green Bay Packers on Sunday after he began to scramble in the pocket early in the fourth quarter and suddenly pulled up. He was sacked by Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark and made his way to the sidelines without putting any weight on his right leg.

Up until that point, Cousins seemed poised for a breakthrough year. His 18 touchdown passes through Week 8 were tied for the league lead and he was ranked second in passing yards with 2,331.

With Cousins set to become a free agent in the coming offseason, it's unclear what's next for the former fourth-round draft pick. The Vikings officially placed him on injured reserve Tuesday, a formal move that was made as head coach Kevin O'Connell announced Cousins would be out for the rest of the season with the injury.

"Like I've said many times, Kirk Cousins is going to be healthy again. I know he's going to be a free agent after this season, but Kirk knows how I feel about him. That will be something that will hopefully work itself out," O'Connell said. "You guys know how I feel about Kirk. Kirk knows how I feel about Kirk. I think he was playing as well as anybody in the National Football League."

In Cousins' absence, rookie quarterback Jaren Hall will make his first NFL start on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons. Minnesota also acquired Josh Dobbs from the Arizona Cardinals ahead of the trade deadline.