Kings reportedly finalizing long-term deal to retain interim coach Doug Christie

Portland Trail Blazers v Sacramento Kings SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Sacramento Kings interim head coach Doug Christie reacts during the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Golden 1 Center on March 27, 2025 in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images) (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
Chris Cwik, Yahoo Sports

Sacramento Kings head coach Doug Christie is about the drop the word "interim" from his title. The Kings are reportedly working on a long-term deal that will officially make Christie their head coach, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

Christie took over as the team's interim head coach after Mike Brown was fired in December. The Kings were 13-18 at the time.

The team turned things around after Christie was elevated into the role, going 27-24 the rest of the way and finishing with a 40-42 record.

This story will be updated.

