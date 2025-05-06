Kings reportedly hiring former Bulls guard, champion BJ Armstrong as assistant GM

The Sacramento Kings are hiring former Chicago Bulls guard BJ Armstrong as their assistant general manager, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.
Armstrong played 11 years in the NBA as a point guard, six of them with the Bulls. He played in the backcourt alongside Michael Jordan during Chicago's run to its first three NBA titles from 1991-93.
Since retiring as a player, Armstrong has worked as a player agent. Now he'll work on the other side of the desk to help the Kings build their roster.
