Kevin Durant gets into it on social media at 5 a.m. Paris time after Team USA's wild Olympic semifinal win

Medal table | Olympic schedule |How to watch | Olympic news

Warning: this article contains graphic language.

There are no NBA players like Kevin Durant, and not just because of his generational scoring. Instead, it is his commitment to the online battlefield that makes him unique.

Approximately six hours after Durant and Team USA needed a 17-point comeback to survive against Serbia in the semifinal of the Paris Olympics, the Phoenix Suns star was on X. He had a pointed question for a Denver Nuggets personality who was celebrating the performance of Serbia (and Nuggets star Nikola Jokić).

Where u from?? — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) August 9, 2024

It should be noted that Durant's target did not mention Durant whatsoever. Durant simply found him.

Durant seemed to take exception to Nuggets fans rooting for Serbia and Jokić over their own country's team, which features several of their own team's rivals. He clarified his thoughts in a subsequent tweet, at 11:40 a.m. Paris time:

To all you nuggets fans, nobody gives a fuck who yall lames believe is the best player in the league, players got major respect for Jok, we don’t worship him like yall do but most are in awe of his brilliance. Trolling you cornballs for rooting against us is apart of the game.… https://t.co/JVwxSi0eJD — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) August 9, 2024

We can only wonder when Durant actually slept that night, given that Team USA didn't return to the team hotel at 1 a.m. local time. Obviously, Durant getting into it with fans and other voices isn't exactly new, but the fact that this is what he's doing the night after the most stressful win of the tournament is what he makes him a special talent, posting wise.

Durant posted nine points on 4-of-8 shooting and three rebounds in a 95-91 win for the Americans. His former Golden State Warriors teammate Stephen Curry is the one who led the team to the comeback victory with 36 points.

Team USA advanced to the final, where they will face France. Given how the Olympic host's fans have cheered throughout the Games, Durant better be ready for maximum hostility at the Bercy Arena.