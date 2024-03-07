KAT's injured knee, LeBron's injured ankle, Pelicans vibe check & early trade deadline returns | No Cap Room

Subscribe to Ball Don't Lie

Jake Fischer and Dan Devine talk about the impact of Karl Anthony-Towns’ knee injury, LeBron James’ ankle injury, vibe check the New Orleans Pelicans and check in on some month-old trades.

On this episode of No Cap Room, Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Jake Fischer and Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Dan Devine kick things off by talking about all of the impactful injury news that has broken over the last few days, starting with Karl Anthony-Towns' torn meniscus.

The Minnesota Timberwolves were built a specific way, and that formula was working this year as KAT took a smaller role that fit the team best. Now, without him, the formula that makes the most sense for the Timberwolves will be difficult for them to pull off.

LeBron James left last night’s Lakers game with an ankle injury that he said he’s been dealing with since the all-star break. Jake and Dan discuss the wear and tear on LeBron’s body and how important he is for the Lakers’ offensive success.

The guys then speed through some minor injury news. Ben Simmons has been ruled out for the rest of the season, Evan Mobley is out for a while with an ankle injury, and Russell Westbrook is hoping to be back before the playoffs after having hand surgery.

Jake and Dan vibe check the red-hot New Orleans Pelicans, who seem to be finding their identity behind some of the best basketball that Zion Williamson has played in the NBA. They’ve also developed a handful of really great two-way players that can fit around Zion. Does anybody want to play the Pelicans in the playoffs?

Finally, the guys spend the time revisiting the trades that happened before the NBA Trade Deadline and talking about the returns after a month. The Suns and 76ers have found good fits, the Pacers are still trying to find consistency, and the Knicks can’t seem to get healthy. And when will Gordon Hayward find his role in OKC?

