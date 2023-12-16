Kareem Abdul-Jabbar hospitalized with broken hip after fall, per reports

NFL: Cleveland Browns at Los Angeles Rams Dec 3, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Kareem Abdul-Jabbar attends the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cleveland Browns at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports (Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar fell and broke his hip at a concert in Los Angeles Friday night, according to multiple reports. The 76-year-old will undergo surgery Saturday.

TMZ was first with the news, citing a statement from his longtime business partner Deborah Morales. It's unclear what show Abdul-Jabbar was attending.

“Last night, while attending a concert, Kareem had an accidental fall and broke his hip. He will have surgery today," Morales' wrote in the full memo, via People.

"We are all deeply appreciative of all the support for Kareem, especially from the Los Angeles Fire Department who assisted Kareem on site, and the amazing medical team and doctors at UCLA Hospital who are taking great care of Kareem now," she added.

This story will be updated.