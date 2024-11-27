Kansas fluster Cooper Flagg, overcomes Hunter Dickinson's flagrant 2 ejection in thriller over Duke

Vegas Showdown: Kansas v Duke LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 26: Hunter Dickinson #1 of the Kansas Jayhawks ties up Cooper Flagg #2 of the Duke Blue Devils for a jump ball in the first half of a game during the Vegas Showdown at T-Mobile Arena on November 26, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

No. 1 Kansas jumped out of the gates early, then overcame a second-half ejection of All-America center Hunter Dickinson Tuesday for a tense 75-72 win over 11th-ranked Duke.

The Jayhawks secured the high-profile win while limiting Duke's Cooper Flagg to 13 points and forcing the freshman phenom into four turnovers. Flagg's supporting cast led multiple runs to keep things close before the tone of the game took a dramatic turn midway through the second half.

With Kansas leading, 57-55 Dickinson grabbed an offensive rebound in traffic and was undercut by Duke's Maliq Brown. Both players fell to the floor with their bodies entangled. While on the floor, Dickinson kicked Brown in the head with his right foot, and a brief scuffle ensued.

Officials assessed Brown with a personal foul on the floor, then went to the monitor. After a lengthy review, they issued a flagrant 2 technical foul to Dickinson, a penalty the comes with an ejection. Dickinson's night was done, and he was required to leave the Kansas bench.

Dickinson remained on the bench before officials noticed that he was still there at the next break in action. He was eventually led off the court with an escort.

The game was a back-and-forth battle the rest of the way before Duke had a look at a go-ahead shot in the game's final seconds. Kansas defenders smothered Kon Knueppel's runner with 3.3 seconds remaining, and Kansas guard Rylan Griffen grabbed the rebound.

Griffen hit two free throws on the other to extend the lead to three, and Duke couldn't respond on its final possession with 3.3 seconds remaining. Knueppel had one last look at a 3-pointer, but it rolled out of the rim as the final buzzer expired.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!