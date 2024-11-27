Kansas fluster Cooper Flagg, overcomes Hunter Dickinson's flagrant 2 ejection in thriller over Duke

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 26: Hunter Dickinson #1 of the Kansas Jayhawks ties up Cooper Flagg #2 of the Duke Blue Devils for a jump ball in the first half of a game during the Vegas Showdown at T-Mobile Arena on November 26, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

No. 1 Kansas jumped out of the gates early, then overcame a second-half ejection of All-America center Hunter Dickinson Tuesday for a tense 75-72 win over 11th-ranked Duke.

The Jayhawks secured the high-profile win while limiting Duke's Cooper Flagg to 13 points and forcing the freshman phenom into four turnovers. Flagg's supporting cast led multiple runs to keep things close before the tone of the game took a dramatic turn midway through the second half.

With Kansas leading, 57-55 Dickinson grabbed an offensive rebound in traffic and was undercut by Duke's Maliq Brown. Both players fell to the floor with their bodies entangled. While on the floor, Dickinson kicked Brown in the head with his right foot, and a brief scuffle ensued.

Hunter Dickinson was ejected after being assessed a flagrant 2 foul for kicking Maliq Brown. pic.twitter.com/lXR91RTiWX — ESPN (@espn) November 27, 2024

Officials assessed Brown with a personal foul on the floor, then went to the monitor. After a lengthy review, they issued a flagrant 2 technical foul to Dickinson, a penalty the comes with an ejection. Dickinson's night was done, and he was required to leave the Kansas bench.

Dickinson remained on the bench before officials noticed that he was still there at the next break in action. He was eventually led off the court with an escort.

The game was a back-and-forth battle the rest of the way before Duke had a look at a go-ahead shot in the game's final seconds. Kansas defenders smothered Kon Knueppel's runner with 3.3 seconds remaining, and Kansas guard Rylan Griffen grabbed the rebound.

Griffen hit two free throws on the other to extend the lead to three, and Duke couldn't respond on its final possession with 3.3 seconds remaining. Knueppel had one last look at a 3-pointer, but it rolled out of the rim as the final buzzer expired.