Kansas City police: Shots fired at Chiefs parade, 'still trying to determine' number of shooting victims

Shots have been fired at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade on Wednesday afternoon, according to Kansas City Police.

The police later posted that they are still trying to determine the number of shooting victims.

Officers are working to clear Union Station itself. We will release everyone inside the building once that is complete.



