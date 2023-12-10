Justin Herbert leaves Chargers-Broncos game with finger injury on throwing hand

Denver Broncos v Los Angeles Chargers INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 10: Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers is sacked by Ja'Quan McMillian #29 of the Denver Broncos and Delarrin Turner-Yell #32 of the Denver Broncos during the first quarter at SoFi Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert left Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos with a finger injury.

The injury appears to be on his throwing hand. He sustained the injury on a hit in the second quarter and came up from the turf shaking his right hand.

Justin Herbert is questionable to return with a finger injury. pic.twitter.com/F1wQATnAEn — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 10, 2023

Herbert jogged to the locker room after the injury and was replaced by backup Easton Stick. The Chargers initially listed Herbert as questionable to return.