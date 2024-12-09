Justin Herbert replaced by Taylor Heinicke after hit vs. Chiefs

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

Justin Herbert left Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs after a hit on a third-down pass.

The Chargers quarterback grabbed his left thigh after the hit and remained on the ground as trainers tended to him. He eventually got up and limped off the field alongside trainers, but was replaced by backup Taylor Heinicke for the next play.

The Chargers failed to convert on third-and-20 and punted after one play with Heinicke at quarterback. The Chiefs took over possession after a punt with 3:28 remaining in the game. Herbert's status wasn't initially clear.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!