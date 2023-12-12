Justin Herbert reportedly to undergo season-ending surgery on fractured finger

Denver Broncos vs Los Angeles Chargers INGLEWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 10: Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) on the runout before playing the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California Sunday December 10, 2023. (Photo by Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images) (Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The D/Denver Post via Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Chargers will be without quarterback Justin Herbert for the remainder of the season as he needs surgery to repair a fractured right index finger, according to multiple reports.

