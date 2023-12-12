Justin Herbert reportedly to undergo season-ending surgery on fractured finger

The Los Angeles Chargers will be without quarterback Justin Herbert for the remainder of the season as he needs surgery to repair a fractured right index finger, according to multiple reports.
This story will be updated.
The Los Angeles Chargers will be without quarterback Justin Herbert for the remainder of the season as he needs surgery to repair a fractured right index finger, according to multiple reports.
This story will be updated.
Boys and Girls Club of Tampa Bay - Great Futures
Win tickets to see AJR!
Win A College Championship Watch Party!
Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!
Check out the photos!